Iran fires missiles at Kurdish militias in eastern Iraq - report

Iran fired missiles and drones at Kurdish militias in Koysenjaq and Zrgoez in eastern Iraq on Monday morning, according to Kurdish media.

The headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in Koysenjaq and the headquarters of the Organization of the Toilers of Kurdistan (KZK) in Zrgoez were targeted in the strikes. The strikes additionally targeted sites near Sidakan and Qimmat Saqar.

قصف يطال مقرات أحزاب كوردية معارضة لإيران في قضاء كويسنجق pic.twitter.com/JrrRw7HIMQ — Kurdistan24 عربية (@arabick24) November 14, 2022

The health minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Saman Barzanji, reported that one person was killed and eight others were injured in the strikes.

The Iranian Fars News Agency reported that an "informed military source" had confirmed that Iranian forces had fired missiles and drones at Kurdish groups in northern Iraq.

Iran accuses Kurdish militias of fueling protests sweeping country

Militias in the area were targeted by multiple Iranian missile strikes in recent months as the Islamic Republic accused the militias of helping protesters who have been demonstrating across Iran since the killing of Mahsa Amini by Iranian "morality police" in September.

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh walk during the unveiling of ''Kheibarshekan'' missile at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on February 9, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

In September, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted groups in Iraqi Kurdistan with precision missiles and suicide drones.

The IRGC claimed at the time that it was launching the attacks against "separatist terrorist groups," naming the Komala Party and the Kurdistan Freedom Party. The IRGC added that it would continue the operation against the groups until "the threat is effectively repelled and the headquarters of terrorist groups are dismantled and the authorities of the region fulfill their obligations and responsibilities."

IRGC Deputy Commander for Operations Abbas Nilforoushan told the Iranian Tasnim News Agency on Wednesday that the strikes against Iraqi Kurdistan were conducted against "counter-revolutionaries" who "attacked and infiltrated the country to create unrest and insecurity."

Nilforoushan claimed that the groups in Iraqi Kurdistan "played the biggest role" in the protests sweeping Iran.

Iranian officials have additionally claimed that Iraqi Kurdish groups are working with Israel.

IRGC Ground Force commander Sardar Mohammad Pakpour claimed in October that a group of militants planning to attack nuclear facilities in Isfahan came from northern Iraq.

"In their confessions, it is stated that the Zionist regime is present in the bases of terrorist groups located in the northern region of Iraq. They select people and take them to Israel and after providing the necessary training, they send trained teams to carry out terrorist activities inside Iran. Therefore, these bases can also be considered the bases of the Zionist regime, because their interest goes to the Zionist regime," said Pakpour to the Mehr News Agency.

According to Pakpour, the IRGC fired missiles and drones as far as 130 kilometers into Iraq in the strikes in September.