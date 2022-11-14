H5N1 bird flu outbreak reported on turkey farm in Denmark

Denmark has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, on a turkey farm, the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The outbreak in the small town of Lundby killed 204 birds, with the rest of the 33,600-strong flock slaughtered, WOAH said in a report, citing information from the Danish authorities.

Meanwhile, South Africa reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the eastern part of the country, the WOAH said on Monday, citing a report from local authorities.

Some 58 "domestic birds" of a total flock of 200 were found dead of the highly contagious virus, the report said, without giving additional details on the type of birds.