Israeli security forces map home of Shalom Sofer's murderer

Israeli security forces arrested seven wanted people in the West Bank on Monday night, according to the IDF.

IDF forces also mapped the home of the terrorist who killed Shalom Sofer on October 25. The mapping was conducted to allow the destruction of the house in case a decision to do so will be made.

In an IDF raid in Idhna, two wanted were arrested and $12,400 were seized, money the IDF suspects was designated to terror. In Yatta, IDF soldiers seized a pistol, parts of an M-16 rifle and ammunition.

All arrested people were transferred for further investigation. No injuries or casualties to the IDF forces were reported.