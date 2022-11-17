60-year-old woman found dead in lower Galilee, son arrested for murder

A woman in her 60s was found lifeless and with stab marks in a settlement in lower Galilee on Thursday. Her husband called the police after returning home and finding her laying unresponsive on the floor.

The Northern District police have opened an investigation and arrested the woman's son, who is currently the main suspect in the murder.

"When we arrived at the scene, we joined the police forces and entered the apartment. We saw the woman lying unconscious, we performed medical tests on her and saw that she had no signs of life, we had to pronounce her death," MDA paramedic Dean Erbert, who was called to the scene, said.