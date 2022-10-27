The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Alleged Israeli airstrikes target Damascus for 3rd time in a week

Air defense systems were activated in the Damascus area, at the same time intense explosions were heard in the sky of the capital city and its suburbs, according to Syrian reports.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 00:58

Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2022 01:12
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019.
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in the Damascus area on Wednesday night for the third time in the past week, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

Air defense systems were activated in the Damascus area, at the same time intense explosions were heard in the sky of the capital city and its suburbs, according to Syrian reports.

Syria attributed the attack to Israel, no damage or casualties were reported.

Israeli airstrikes were allegedly the cause of explosions in Damascus on Monday afternoon, Syrian state media has reported. The strikes reportedly targeted sites near Damascus and al-Dimas in a rare daytime airstrike.

One Syrian soldier was injured and some material was lost as a result of the alleged Israeli attack, according to a Syrian report. Israeli missiles were allegedly intercepted by Syrian air-defense systems, the report said.

Israeli airstrikes are rarely conducted in the daytime, with most being conducted in the evening or overnight.

The last daytime strike blamed on Israel was reported in late August near Masyaf, including an attack on the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center.

Warehouses containing "sensitive materials" hit in Syria

This only two days after warehouses containing weapons that were supposed to go from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon also hit by airstrikes.

The warehouses were used to store and transfer "sensitive materials" from Iran to Lebanon, according to media reports.

The warehouses were used by unit 4400, which is responsible for transferring weapons to Hezbollah. In the attack, military logistics equipment used to assemble Iranian-made drones was destroyed in the area of the Al-Dimas military airport in western Damascus, according to Maariv.

According to the Saudi Al-Arabiya media outlet, unit 4400 worked to transfer "dangerous weapons" under the guise of humanitarian aid, the sources who spoke to the channel identified one Haj Fadi as the head of the unit.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



