IDF soldier sentenced to 10 days for verbal abuse of left-wing activists

Ben-Gvir responded to the sentencing, calling it "very unfortunate" that a soldier is jailed just for mentioning his name.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 08:27

Updated: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 09:13
Israeli soldiers stand guard during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Elon Moreh,east of Nablus, in the West Bank, November 25, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers stand guard during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Elon Moreh,east of Nablus, in the West Bank, November 25, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

An IDF soldier from the Givati infantry brigade has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for cursing at a left-wing activist in Hebron, Israeli media reported on Tuesday morning.

The soldier is one of the five IDF soldiers that had been suspended after videos emerged of them beating and verbally abusing left-wing activists in Hebron over the weekend.

Videos from the scene showed one of the left-wing activists being grabbed in a chokehold by an IDF soldier he had walked away from moments before. The soldier then threw him to the ground and punched him in the face.

An additional video showed the now-sentenced soldier telling a separate group of activists that “[Otzma Yehudit head Itamar] Ben-Gvir will create order here. You’ve lost it. All you do here is finished, the whole brothel you make here.”

When the activist asked if he was doing anything against the law, the soldier responded “you do everything against the law. I decide what the law is and you are acting against the law.”

In response to the news of the soldier's suspension, national security minister-designate Ben-Gvir said that the punishment "weakens the hands of the soldiers and does not strengthen them in the fight against terrorism," adding that he finds it "very unfortunate that a soldier who suffered harassment was sent to prison, just for mentioning my name."



Tags Hebron IDF West Bank left wing israel IDF Soldiers givati brigade Left-wing
