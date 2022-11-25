Soldiers beat left-wing activist in Hebron, activist arrested - report

A left-wing activist was beaten by two IDF soldiers in Hebron on Friday during a visit expressing outrage about riots in the city last weekend. The activist was reportedly arrested after the incident.

קבוצת אנשי שמאל יצאה הבוקר לביקור סולידריות עם תושבי חברון הפלסטינים אחרי שבת הפוגרום. מתנחלים שזיהו אותם החלו להציק, והחיילים? במקום להגן עליהם, הסתערו על הקבוצה בקללות ואיומים, ואז הגיע השלב האכזרי הבא: pic.twitter.com/Ur6OIro5jI — ישראל פריי (@freyisrael1) November 25, 2022

Videos reportedly from the scene shows a soldier grabbing the activist in a chokehold from behind before throwing him to the floor and punching him in the face. The videos do not show what happened up until that point.

The IDF is investigating the incident.