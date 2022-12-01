The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
IDF shooter Elor Azaria requests to expunge criminal record

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 22:13

Former IDF soldier Elor Azaria, who served time in prison for the killing of "neutralized" Palestinian terrorist Abdel Fattah al-Sharif in 2016, filed an official request requesting the expungement of his criminal record, N12 reported on Thursday evening.

Azaria, who was released from Israeli prison in May 2018, filed his request to the Defense Ministry and IDF several weeks ago. The Israeli defense establishment is reluctant to approve the expungement, N12 further reported.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also reportedly voiced his objection.

Blast heard in Or Yehuda, police say none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 06:40 PM
Gazan arrested after trying to infiltrate into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 01:39 PM
80-year-old nearly drowns in Dead Sea, in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 12:08 PM
Third mail-bomb found in Spanish air force base, El Mundo reports
By REUTERS
12/01/2022 10:29 AM
IDF to return Shoval drone to service after crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 09:33 AM
Train traffic halted between Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 07:19 AM
Japan tells China, Russia it has ‘severe concerns’ over joint air patrol
By REUTERS
12/01/2022 04:38 AM
US preparing more sanctions on North Korea
By REUTERS
12/01/2022 04:19 AM
Pentagon chief warns Turkey against new military operation in Syria
By REUTERS
12/01/2022 01:20 AM
US poised to back billions in military aid for Taiwan
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 11:52 PM
US House panel gets Trump's tax returns after long legal battle -CNN
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 10:53 PM
Arab-Israeli businessman killed in Lebanon car crash - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2022 10:37 PM
YouTube says fixing issues after reported outages
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 09:52 PM
Meta's Zuckerberg says some of Elon Musk's Twitter content approach 'might work'
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 09:45 PM
