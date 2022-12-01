IDF shooter Elor Azaria requests to expunge criminal record

Former IDF soldier Elor Azaria, who served time in prison for the killing of "neutralized" Palestinian terrorist Abdel Fattah al-Sharif in 2016, filed an official request requesting the expungement of his criminal record, N12 reported on Thursday evening.

Azaria, who was released from Israeli prison in May 2018, filed his request to the Defense Ministry and IDF several weeks ago. The Israeli defense establishment is reluctant to approve the expungement, N12 further reported.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also reportedly voiced his objection.