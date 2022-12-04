Passengers at Ben-Gurion Airport were asked to duck and cover after a car broke through the checkpoint at the airport at a high speed early Sunday morning.

אירוע חריג בנתב"ג: הנוסעים בטרמינל 3 התבקשו לשכב על הרצפה ולא לזוז מהמקום כשעמדות הצלפים נפתחו. גם בטרמינל 1 נשמעה קריאה שלא לצאת. רשות שדות התעופה הודיעה כי 2 גנבי רכב פרצו את מחסום הכניסה, והם נעצרו בכביש לכיוון טרמינל 3. בנתב"ג חזרו לשגרה; האירוע מתוחקר@NoganNir @hen_zender pic.twitter.com/FTAqNKdM3t — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) December 4, 2022

The car was stopped and the driver was lightly injured after being shot and arrested. The incident is under investigation.

The driver was identified as a resident of the West Bank who was in Israel illegally and had stolen a vehicle from the Sharon region.