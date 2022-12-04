The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Travelers in Ben-Gurion Airport told to duck after car breaks through checkpoint

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 06:51

Updated: DECEMBER 4, 2022 07:01

Passengers at Ben-Gurion Airport were asked to duck and cover after a car broke through the checkpoint at the airport at a high speed early Sunday morning.

The car was stopped and the driver was lightly injured after being shot and arrested. The incident is under investigation.

The driver was identified as a resident of the West Bank who was in Israel illegally and had stolen a vehicle from the Sharon region.

