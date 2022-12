A 23-year-old resident of Jaffa was arrested by police on Sunday in connection to the road rage murder of Yuri Volkov in Holon, central Israel, last week.

Police suspect the Israeli aided 22-year-old Adi Mizrachi, who confessed to the killing during his interrogation, following the incident. He is also suspected of disrupting police investigation.

The two suspects will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Monday to extend their arrests. The investigation is ongoing, police confirmed.