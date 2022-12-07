Operation Break the Wave: Eight arrested in West Bank overnight

IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police forces operated across the West Bank on Tuesday night, arresting eight individuals on suspicion of terrorist activities.

In the Etzion regional division, three Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of involvement in terror activities. At the same time, IDF troops operated in the Binyamin regional division villages of Hizma and Beit Duku, confiscating an illegally acquired weapon and arresting an additional person. During the operation, violence broke out against the security forces, who used dispersal tactics to restore order.

An additional four people were arrested in Kalkilya.

In Nablus, Palestinian gunmen fired in the direction of the IDF troops, who responded in like. In addition, a report was received overnight of shots being fired out of a moving vehicle in the direction of an IDF outpost in the Ephraim regional division. However, no damages or injuries were sustained in the incident.

No injuries were sustained by Israeli forces and the arrested suspects have been transferred for further questioning.