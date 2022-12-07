Senate panel approves resolution honoring victims of AIMA attack

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bipartisan resolution honoring the victims of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Argentina and the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish Community Center on Wednesday.

The resolution expresses the US’s solidarity with Argentina’s Jewish community and victims of the attacks and their families.

“With rising levels of anti-Semitism worldwide, it is more important than ever that the United States stand in unequivocal solidarity with Jewish communities, condemning anti-Semitism no matter where it rears its ugly head and demanding justice for the victims of any hate crimes,” said committee chairman Bob Menendez. “Today’s passage of this resolution does just that. It sends a clear message that we will never forget the victims of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy and the 1994 AMIA Jewish Community Center in Argentina, and that we will continue to demand accountability for these attacks, regardless of how long it takes.”