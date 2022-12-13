Two unvaccinated babies hospitalized, infected with influenza virus

Two unvaccinated babies, eight and 12 months old, were infected with the aggressive haemophilus influenzae B virus and had to be hospitalized after it reached their bloodstream, the Health Ministry told Ynet on Tuesday.

The babies' families live in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh and neither of the babies had been given their vaccines. One of them reportedly identifies as anti-vax.

The babies and their family members are being treated with antibiotics. The virus is thought of as being very aggressive and can lead to death in a matter of hours.