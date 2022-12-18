Two Palestinian men die in in car accident involving Israeli driver

Two Palestinian men in their 30s were killed in a car accident late Saturday night and an Israeli driver was lightly injured, according to Hebrew media.

An initial investigation revealed that the two men were standing on the side of Route 60, on the section of the road between Tapuah Junction and Rechalim Junction.

"At this stage, the suspicion is that it was a traffic accident and that the driver of the Israeli vehicle accidentally crashed into the other vehicle," Ynet cited Israeli police as saying.

There is an ongoing investigation into the accident.