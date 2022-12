Responding to a Sunday statement from Religious Zionist Party member MK Orit Struk which stated that Israeli doctors should have the right not to provide care to Israeli members of the LGBTQ+ community, President Isaac Herzog reaffirmed his allegiance to LGBTQ+ Israelis.

"The State of Israel will maintain complete equality of social and political rights for all its citizens, regardless of religion, race or gender," Herzog wrote on Twitter. "We must maintain this at all costs without compromise."