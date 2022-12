Two teenagers were killed in a car crash on Highway 6 near the Baqa-Jatt Interchange early Monday morning, according to Israeli media.

The driver, a child and two other teens are moderately injured in the accident. An initial investigation found that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the safety barrier on the side of the road.

Additionally early Monday morning, 17 people were injured in a car crash on Highway 551 near the Eyal Interchange, including four people in serious condition.