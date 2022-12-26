IDF chief Kohavi calls Netanyahu, voices concerns over IDF laws

Prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi over the weekend, Israeli media reported on Monday night.

According to an unnamed source, Kohavi initiated the call, citing concerns over the slew of legislation aimed at the IDF and the harm that he warned could be harmed as a result.

The conversation focused on the transfer of power over security forces to Otzma Yehudit's Itamar Ben-Gvir and the transfer of power over the Civil Administration to the Religious Zionist Party's Bezalel Smotrich.

Netanyahu's office declined to comment further on the conversation.