Google search defines 'Jew' as miserly, petty

The word "Jew" is listed as verb marked offensive, defined as "to bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 15:17

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2022 15:28
Google's definition of the word 'Jew,' as seen on December 27, 2022. (photo credit: screenshot)
Google's definition of the word 'Jew,' as seen on December 27, 2022.
(photo credit: screenshot)

If you search the word "Jew" on Google right now, you might be surprised to find that the definition given is an ancient antisemitic stereotype.

The word "Jew," according to this Google result with data derived from Oxford Languages, does not list someone as being a member of the Jewish people. Rather, it is listed as a verb marked offensive, defined as "to bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way."

Looking further, the Google result reveals that the origin of the verb "Jew" is from the 19th century in reference to how Jewish people work with moneylending and trading.

Only after that, however, is the noun "Jew" shown as an option by Google, which is far less offensive and far more accurate. 

The reason for this change is unknown.

Jews on social media speak out over Google's definition 

Several people and organizations spoke out on social media over the definition of Jew on Google as several people immediately rushed to the search engine to see this for themselves.

The NGO Stop Antisemitism referred to Google's definition as a "grotesque antisemitic stereotype."

This is a developing story.



Tags google social media jews antisemitism
