Google search defines 'Jew' as miserly, petty

If you search the word "Jew" on Google right now, you might be surprised to find that the definition given is an ancient antisemitic stereotype.

The word "Jew," according to this Google result with data derived from Oxford Languages, does not list someone as being a member of the Jewish people. Rather, it is listed as a verb marked offensive, defined as "to bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way."

Looking further, the Google result reveals that the origin of the verb "Jew" is from the 19th century in reference to how Jewish people work with moneylending and trading.

Only after that, however, is the noun "Jew" shown as an option by Google, which is far less offensive and far more accurate.

The reason for this change is unknown.

Jews on social media speak out over Google's definition

Several people and organizations spoke out on social media over the definition of Jew on Google as several people immediately rushed to the search engine to see this for themselves.

When one enters “jew” into the Google search engine, a grotesque antisemitic trope comes up. This is in unacceptable @Google pic.twitter.com/zuYkUy2ssO — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 27, 2022

The NGO Stop Antisemitism referred to Google's definition as a "grotesque antisemitic stereotype."

This is a developing story.