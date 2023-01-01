The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Ben-Gvir plans to visit Temple Mount for first time as minister

This will be the first time that the chairman of Otzma Yehudit will visit the Temple Mount as a minister in the newly formed government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 20:40

Updated: JANUARY 1, 2023 20:59
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, May 29, 2022. (photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir plans to visit the Temple Mount, KAN News reported on Sunday evening, citing his office which reportedly contacted Israel Police last week to announce the minister's intention.

This will be the first time that the Otzma Yehudit chairman will visit the Temple Mount as a minister in the newly formed government and the first time in five years that a sitting Israeli minister will visit the contentious holy site.

A hearing within the police on the matter is expected to take place on Monday, in which police commissioner Kobi Shabtai will also take part.

At the moment, Ben-Gvir is planning to hold the visit either on Tuesday, the Asara Betevet fast, or on Wednesday, but it is possible that due to the publication the event will be postponed, the report stated.

Ben-Gvir urges Israeli media to keep talking about Temple Mount

"I thank all the media for their interest in the subject of the ascent to the Temple Mount," Ben-Gvir said in a tweet. "Indeed, the Temple Mount is an important issue and, as I said, I plan to go there on an official visit."

"Regarding the schedule - I promise to update when I plan on doing so. Until then, I would love for the news broadcasts to open every evening with the question of when I intend to go up to the Temple Mount," he said.



