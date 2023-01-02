39-year-old Israeli woman stabbed in Germany on new year's eve

Moran Kaiser, a 39-year-old Israeli, was stabbed to death in an apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany, on New Year's Eve, according to Israeli media. The main suspect is currently her 33-year-old partner who was arrested near the scene.

The circumstances of the death have not yet been clarified, and according to reports in Germany, neighbors heard shouts of an argument from the apartment where her boyfriend lived, where she was allegedly stabbed and seriously injured and later died of her injuries.

The apartment is part of a public housing building where citizens in rehab live and it is suspected that at the time of the murder, there were other people there and the suspect might have been under the influence of drugs.

The family moved to Germany many years ago, Kaiser was the mother of a 6-year-old girl. At the time of the murder, the girl was with the father, a Polish-German man, from whom Moran is divorced.