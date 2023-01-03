IDF maps home of Jerusalem bombing terrorist to prepare for demolition

IDF soldiers operated in the Ramallah and Kfar Akab area on Monday night, mapping out the homes of the terrorist who carried out the double bombing attack in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022.

The mapping operation was carried out in preparation for the likely demolition of the home, the possibility of which is currently under examination.

During the operation, violent disturbances broke out in the village of Kfar Akav, during which Palestinians threw rocks and Molotov cocktails in the direction of the IDF soldiers.

No injuries were reported to Israeli forces.