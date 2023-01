An electricity pylon collapsed in an agricultural area in Ein HaBesor after a plow crashed into it on Tuesday morning, the Israel Electric Corporation.

A damaged electricity pylon is seen in Ein HaBesor, southern Israel, on January 3, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL ELECTRIC COMPANY)

The incident caused significant damage to the electricity network in the area, the company said, adding that its workers are at the scene of the incident to repair the collapsed pylon.