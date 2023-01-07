Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has denied entry permits to Israel from three Palestinian Authority officials who visited the home of newly released terrorist Karim Younis, he announced on Saturday evening.

According to his statement, he instructed the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories (COGAT) to deny entry to senior PA officials Azzam Al Ahmed and Rawuhi Fattouh, as well as Wahi Fatuh.

"It should be emphasized that the three took advantage of their status and entered Israel this morning to visit the home of terrorist Karim Younis who was released from prison this week after serving 40 years for the murder of the late soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1983," read the statement.