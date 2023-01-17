Knesset committee prepares Norwegian Law expansion for final approval

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee concluded its discussion on the expansion of Norwegian law on Tuesday evening, ahead of its return to the Knesset plenum for second and third readings.

The chairman of the committee, MK Simcha Rothman said: "More and more mechanisms must be created to increase the independence of the Norwegian MKs, but this should be done by consensus."

The Norwegian Law currently enables between three to five ministers or deputy ministers per party to resign their positions as Knesset members in order to focus fully on their roles as ministers. This enables the next person on the party list to enter the Knesset.

In the new proposal, a third of factions with 18 seats or more will be allowed to resign from the Knesset in order to serve in the government. In the current Knesset, the Likud is the only faction with 18 or more MKs.