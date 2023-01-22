France does not rule out sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine - Macron

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 19:37

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2023 19:58

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he does not rule out the possibility of sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, speaking at a summit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron told a news conference that sending tanks must not escalate the situation, must take into account the time to train Ukrainians to be effective, and must not endanger France's own security.

"Regarding the Leclercs, I asked the Army minister to work on it, but nothing has been ruled out," Macron said, adding that the move would have to be coordinated with allies such as Germany in the coming days and weeks.

Biden to name Jeff Zients as chief of staff - Washington Post
By REUTERS
01/22/2023 08:15 PM
Hi-tech sector to hold warning strike on Tuesday against judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2023 07:44 PM
Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military
By REUTERS
01/22/2023 07:21 PM
Court orders Israel to pay half a million dollars to shot Jordanian
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2023 05:52 PM
Shlomo Ben Eliyahu appointed National Security Ministry director-general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2023 03:48 PM
Germany's Scholz: We will continue to support Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/22/2023 01:27 PM
Blast heard near mayor's office in Somalia's capital Mogadishu
By REUTERS
01/22/2023 12:57 PM
Kinneret water level rises by a disappointing 0.5 cm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2023 12:00 PM
Another sinkhole opens in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2023 03:06 PM
Child lightly injured seemingly by stray bullet in Jerusalem
By Walla!
01/21/2023 01:31 PM
An IDF drone crashed during take off, no injuries
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/21/2023 12:39 PM
Ukraine adviser tells allies 'think faster' on military support
By REUTERS
01/21/2023 12:09 PM
Attempted stabbing, no injuries in Beit El
By Walla!
01/21/2023 08:39 AM
12 people injured moderately to lightly in accident in the West Bank
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/21/2023 08:22 AM
Illinois judge temporarily blocks state ban on semiautomatic gun sales
By REUTERS
01/21/2023 04:26 AM
