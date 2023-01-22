Hi-tech sector to hold warning strike on Tuesday against judicial reform

Hi-tech workers and over 130 businesses will hold a warning strike lasting several hours on Tuesday in protest against the policies of the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Additional protests will take place around the country on Thursday, with a largescale demonstration planned on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

"The dictatorial coup will severely damage civil rights, the Israeli economy and all systems of life," said the headquarters of the struggle against the coup on Sunday. "Therefore, we are required to take drastic measures. Despite the economic damage, we are taking this step as a first step to make it clear to the Israeli government that the coup d'état will not go through. The State of Israel will not be a dictatorship because it will not function even for one day without the central avenue of the Israeli economy and society."