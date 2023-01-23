Jerusalem's Hadassah hospitals launch two police stations

Israel Police launched on Monday two new small stations located inside the Hadassah University Medical Centers in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem and Mount Scopus, the hospitals announced.

The construction of the hospital stations came following a directive issued by the former Israeli government in May of last year.

"Our efforts bore fruit," Prof. Yoram Weiss, Hadassah CEO, proclaimed. "Our life-saving medical staff deserves optimal protections against violence of any kind and we will work to protect them," Weiss added.