The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Colombia makes scant progress on protecting right to protest - report

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 01:49

Colombia has made substantial progress on only three of 28 actions recommended by a regional human rights body to protect the right to protest after deaths during demonstrations in 2020 and 2021, the organization said on Friday.

The country was rocked by waves of protests during the administration of former President Ivan Duque, leading to dozens of civilian deaths, according to official figures, while advocacy groups say the number was significantly higher.

Victims' families, their lawyers and human rights groups say many of the deaths were driven by heavy-handed policing.

After the protests, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) made 41 recommendations to protect Colombians' right to demonstrate and tackle the underlying causes of their discontent.

In its first follow-up report on Friday, the IACHR examined progress on the 28 recommendations concerning the right to protest, finding that substantial compliance had been achieved on three, partial compliance on 14 and no compliance on 11.

The president's office and IACHR Commissioner Julissa Mantilla said the two sides were committed to working together with civil society to advance the effort.

"We believe that the recommendations given by international human rights bodies have the potential to produce structural changes that allow us to guarantee non-repetition (of these events)," Foreign Vice Minister Laura Gil said in the statement.

British police charge soldier with terrorism offense
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 01:38 AM
UN chief urges 'utmost restraint' from Israel, Palestinians
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 11:52 PM
Ukraine to summon Hungarian envoy over 'unacceptable' Orban remarks
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 08:33 PM
US charges three in Iran-backed effort to assassinate journalist
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 06:13 PM
Russia orders Latvian envoy to leave country within two weeks
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 05:58 PM
Ukraine needs $17 bln in additional financing for energy repairs - PM
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 05:46 PM
Ra'am condemns Israeli operation in Jenin refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2023 05:12 PM
China calls Washington a 'bully' at WTO trade disputes meeting
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 03:53 PM
Greek PM Mitsotakis wins no-confidence vote over wiretapping scandal
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 03:07 PM
Spaniard arrested over letter bombs sought to end support for Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 02:29 PM
Russia blocks CIA, FBI websites for 'spreading false information' -TASS
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 02:15 PM
New US ambassador to visit Russian foreign ministry next week - RIA
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 11:20 AM
Man attacks 6 nursing staff members at Soroka Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2023 09:25 AM
Holocaust will never happen again, Netanyahu vows on remembrance day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2023 09:15 AM
Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 12:50 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by