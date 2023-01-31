The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Submarine Affair defense petition to unclassify documents rejected

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 13:07

A petition to provide classified documents on the Case 3000 Submarine Affair to the defense, and to prevent the Defense Ministry Security security director from being a party to the case was rejected by the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday.

The defendants, ex-IDF officials and former top aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused of bribery and skimming off the top of deals for German nuclear-powered submarines, petitioned evidence that had remained confidential.

The Defense Ministry Security Director is involved in the handling of classified documents and evidence in the case, and the defendants challenged their role in both classifying materials and aiding the prosecution as a conflict of interest.

The petition was rejected by Judge Tali Chaimowitz completely.

Netanyahu: India's Adani to increase Israeli investment in a 'big way'
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 01:36 PM
Hi-tech workers demonstrate over judicial reforms, block traffic
By Walla!
01/31/2023 11:47 AM
Four arrested in Jerusalem for manufacturing weapons with 3D printer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 09:40 AM
Russia, Belarus start joint military staff training
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 07:18 AM
At least 10 people wounded in Lakeland, Florida, shooting- police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 03:59 AM
Memphis fires two EMTs who responded to police beating of Tyre Nichols
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 12:42 AM
Sudan releases man found guilty of killing US diplomat - family
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 12:41 AM
Biden says he will visit Poland but doesn't know when
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 11:24 PM
IDF officers involved in violent incident in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 10:29 PM
Knesset rejects request to discuss razing homes of non-lethal terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 08:52 PM
Israeli terror attack victims show marked improvement in hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 08:50 PM
US gov't proposes expanding Obamacare coverage for birth control
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 07:40 PM
Blast in Syria's Daraa injures 15 gov't security forces
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 06:31 PM
Sixth Memphis police officer suspended in Tyre Nichols case - report
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 06:22 PM
British tanks to arrive on Ukraine's front lines 'this side of summer'
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 05:46 PM
