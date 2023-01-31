Submarine Affair defense petition to unclassify documents rejected

A petition to provide classified documents on the Case 3000 Submarine Affair to the defense, and to prevent the Defense Ministry Security security director from being a party to the case was rejected by the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday.

The defendants, ex-IDF officials and former top aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused of bribery and skimming off the top of deals for German nuclear-powered submarines, petitioned evidence that had remained confidential.

The Defense Ministry Security Director is involved in the handling of classified documents and evidence in the case, and the defendants challenged their role in both classifying materials and aiding the prosecution as a conflict of interest.

The petition was rejected by Judge Tali Chaimowitz completely.