Netanyahu to fly out to France, meet with Macron, business leaders

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly out to Paris on Thursday for his first state visit since retaking office more than a month ago, during which he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron spoke with Netanyahu following his election victory in November and also condemned recent terror attacks in Jerusalem, in a separate phone call held earlier this week.

During Netanyahu's visit to France, the two will discuss strengthening the Abraham Accords and international efforts to combat the Iranian nuclear program, a Prime Minister's Office statement read.

The prime minister will also meet with leading business leaders in France, scheduled in response to recent calls by Israeli economists, who claimed his government's judicial reforms will hurt the Israeli economy. Netanyahu will also meet heads of France's Jewish community.