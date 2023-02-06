A car bomb that was reportedly intended to be used in a terror attack exploded in Jenin before it could fulfill its purpose on Monday evening, according to Israeli media.

KAN news reported that the explosion occurred in the al-Jabariyat neighborhood.

According to Israeli media, a preliminary assessment by IDF officials suggests that the bomb is remote-control activated and was unintentionally set off during the weapon's preparation.

The individual who had planned to use the vehicle in a terror attack was moderately injured, according to KAN news, and subsequently taken to the hospital in Jenin.

Palestinian reports, according to ynet, state that two individuals were seriously injured in the explosion.