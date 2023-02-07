The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran unveils first underground air force base, Eagle 44 - report

This is one of several Iranian underground air force bases to have been built in recent years throughout the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 12:35

Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 12:51
A drone is seen at an underground site at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
A drone is seen at an underground site at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

Iran on Tuesday unveiled its first underground air force base, called "Eagle 44," according to the official IRNA news agency.

"It is one of the army's most important air force bases, with fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles and built in the depths of the Earth," IRNA added.

"It is one of the army's most important air force bases, with fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles and built in the depths of the Earth."

IRNA

IRNA

The Iranian news outlet also said that this is one of several underground air force bases to have been built in recent years throughout the country.

One of several Iranian underground air force bases

In addition, the air force base will allow the Iranian military to carry out surprise airborne operations far from the expectations of the country's enemies, according to Tasnim News.

The base was visited by a number of high-ranking Iranian military officials ahead of its official unveiling in Iran's state media outlets.

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

This is a developing story.



Tags Iran iran air defense iran military drone missiles
