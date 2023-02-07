Iran unveils first underground air force base, Eagle 44 - report

Iran on Tuesday unveiled its first underground air force base, called "Eagle 44," according to the official IRNA news agency.

"It is one of the army's most important air force bases, with fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles and built in the depths of the Earth," IRNA added.

The Iranian news outlet also said that this is one of several underground air force bases to have been built in recent years throughout the country.

One of several Iranian underground air force bases

In addition, the air force base will allow the Iranian military to carry out surprise airborne operations far from the expectations of the country's enemies, according to Tasnim News.

The base was visited by a number of high-ranking Iranian military officials ahead of its official unveiling in Iran's state media outlets.

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

This is a developing story.