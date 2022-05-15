The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Does Hezbollah have a new Iranian long range cruise missile? - analysis

The apparent unveiling of this threat comes as Hezbollah has slammed the US for backing a maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 15, 2022 14:31

Updated: MAY 15, 2022 14:32
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

A Hezbollah video circulating online purports to show that the terrorist group has some new munitions in its always expanding arsenal. Over the years, Hezbollah has stockpiled more than 100,000 missiles and rockets. However, the real danger of these weapons is that some have been upgraded or use new technology that enables them to be precision-guided munitions, or maneuvering munitions, drones and cruise missiles. 

A recent video posted online purports to show a glimpse of an “Abu Mahdi anti-ship cruise missile.”  A Twitter account that found this image notes “the new Hezbollah video shows a glance of what is likely an Abu-Mahdi anti-ship cruise missile launcher. That means Iran has armed Hezbollah with her longest range (reportedly 1000 km).”

This range would mean it could reach deep into the Eastern Mediterranean, including threatening a NATO naval support facility at Souda Bay in Crete. This means this is a strategic weapon that potentially threatens far more of an area than Israel in the case of a conflict.  

“It is important because if it turns out to be the Abu Mahdi cruise missile it has a range of roughly 1,000km so it could threaten gas rigs in the region, not only [of] Israel, so it is important, it is the first time we have a glimpse into this system in the hands of Hezbollah,” says Tal Inbar, a senior research fellow at the US-based Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.  

The apparent unveiling of this threat comes as Hezbollah has slammed the US for backing a maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has slammed US official Amos Hochstein, a key White House advisor who focuses on global energy security. While Hezbollah said the country doesn’t need any more “Steins,” a reference to Hochstein being Jewish, recent reports have painted him as playing a key role.  

Vehicles drive past pictures of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, ahead of the parliamentary election that is scheduled for May 15, in Taalabaya, Lebanon. Picture taken May 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)Vehicles drive past pictures of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, ahead of the parliamentary election that is scheduled for May 15, in Taalabaya, Lebanon. Picture taken May 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Why this matters is that as Hezbollah takes more control of Lebanon, it is not afraid to brandish its weapons and threaten the US and Israel. Lebanon may be having elections this week, but Hezbollah is focused elsewhere. 

The missile was unveiled back in August 2020. In April 2021 when some mentions were made of the Abu Mahdi cruise missile, Iran Press News Agency noted the following: “the latest missile unveiled in this field is the 'Abu Mahdi' anti-ship cruise missile, which is named after the great martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and is an important step in Iran's naval offensive capability. With the development and construction of this long-range anti-ship cruise missile, Iran has entered a special and strategic club in the world.”

The report noted that “the important thing about this defense achievement is that to date, only three countries, the United States, Russia, and China, have anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of over 1000 km, and Iran has become the fourth country in the world to attain such a missile.” 

Overall details about whether Hezbollah actually has this weapon, or merely showed a launch canister in the video, are important. However, even if Hezbollah does not have the weapon it shows an intention to claim that it has weapons like this. This means Hezbollah wants to claim that it will take any future conflict out to sea. Hezbollah has long bragged of wanting to roll out new anti-ship missiles.

Back in 2006, Hezbollah used a C-802 anti-ship missile to target Israel’s navy. Hezbollah has claimed. New anti-ship missiles in 2017 and 2019. Hezbollah’s rejection of US mediation about the border issue is linked to this. If it can roll out new threats at sea will emerge.



