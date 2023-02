Ahmed Abu Kali, 48, a security prisoner being held in Israel's Ktziot prison sentenced with murder, was found dead in his prison cell on Thursday evening, according to a statement from the Israel Prison Service.

The Israel Prison Service reported that CPR was performed on the prisoner and an ambulance was called, but he was pronounced dead soon after he was found.

The prisoner, a resident of Yatta and associated with the Fatah party, began his sentence in November 2012.