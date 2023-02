A 40-year-old man was killed and another person was lightly injured in a shooting incident on Friday evening in the northern Israeli village of Jatt, near Baka al-Gharbiya.

Magen David Adom paramedics gave them medical treatment and evacuated them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, Hadera.

Large police forces are scanning the area and deploying roadblocks in order to locate the perpetrators of the shooting, alongside the investigation of the scene by criminal forensic investigators.