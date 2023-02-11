The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US military offers no new description of UFO shot down over Alaska

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 23:39

Updated: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 23:40

The US military said it still had no further details to offer about the unidentified object off Alaska that US President Joe Biden ordered shot down on Friday, including about the object's "capabilities, purpose, or origin."

In a short statement, the military said US troops, including from the Alaska National Guard, were still conducting search and recovery activities on sea ice.

"Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety," the US Northern Command said in a statement.

Reports indicate Ukraine city of Kharkiv hit by Russian missiles
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 11:52 PM
Russia reports pressure glitch on cargo ship docked at ISS
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 11:05 PM
IDF to seal apartment of City of David terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 10:20 PM
Italian aid destined for government-held Syria lands in Beirut
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 08:55 PM
IDF intercepts rocket from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 07:03 PM
8-year-old child who was injured in Friday attack passed away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 06:30 PM
Break the Wave: 5 arrested overnight in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 06:24 PM
Seven injured in collision between two cars
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 05:23 PM
Turkey to act against those involved in looting - Erdogan
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 02:14 PM
Russia says its military hit energy facilities in Ukraine on Friday
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 01:59 PM
UN aid chief says earthquake is region's 'worst event in 100 years'
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 01:14 PM
East Germany's last Communist premier dies aged 95
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 12:43 PM
Five soldiers killed in shooting at Philippine military camp
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 11:49 AM
Iranian-French academic Adelkhah awaits decision return to France
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 09:40 AM
Operation Olive Branch: Nine-year-old rescued by Israeli delegation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 11:39 PM
