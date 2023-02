Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, from the Likud, both submitted their resignations as members of Knesset on Monday afternoon as part of the Norweigan Law.

They are expected to be replaced in the Knesset plenum by Likud's Osher Shaqlym and Keti Shitrit. The latter previously served as an MK from 2019 to 2022.