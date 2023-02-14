Israel's President Isaac Herzog met on Tuesday evening with opposition leader MK Yair Lapid.

The two discussed the president's outline of judicial procedure which he explained in his address to the nation on Sunday.

Lapid told the press after the meeting: "I presented the president with the basic issues on which we will not compromise - first and foremost, stopping the entire legislative process. I came to the president to make heard the voice of hundreds of thousands of people who love [their] country, who are taking to the streets concerned and anxious about the future of the State of Israel."