Fire breaks out near Bikkur Cholim maternity hospital in Jerusalem

A large fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the Jerusalem city center near the Bikkur Cholim maternity hospital.

According to Ynet, the fire broke out on HaRav Agan Street.

N12 reported that although there are no injuries at this stage, Bikkur Cholim is evacuating some patients to Shaare Zedek Hospital as a precaution.

According to Ynet, one Bikkur Cholim patient gave birth to a premature baby outside the hospital during the evacuation, and the birth was successful and healthy.

Israeli media reported that firefighting teams arrived on the scene and began working to put the fire out immediately.

This is a developing story.