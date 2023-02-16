The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US Senator Fetterman checks into hospital for severe depression -statement

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 21:34

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 21:46

US Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed medical center on Wednesday to receive treatment for severe clinical depression, his office said.

The 53-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat, who suffered a stroke last year, was evaluated by the attending physician for Congress on Monday, who recommended inpatient care, his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement on Thursday.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Jentleson said. "After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman had a stroke last year while campaigning for one of the key political swing state's two US Senate seats.

Biden says unidentified objects likely tied to benign purpose
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 09:32 PM
US health teams head to Ohio after train derailment, White House says
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 09:04 PM
Syria's Assad says earthquake response demands outstrip govt resources
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 08:56 PM
White House: US 'deeply dismayed' by Israeli settlement expansion
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 08:52 PM
EU Commission scraps Russia nuclear sanctions plan
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 07:41 PM
Five injured after being hit by boiling pot of soup
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2023 06:57 PM
UN appeals for $1 bln to help Turkey earthquake victims
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 06:14 PM
Russian defense ministry says Ukraine hands back 101 servicemen
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 05:49 PM
Police operation underway in Berlin after alarm at job center
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 05:35 PM
Iran denies US claims linking Tehran to Al Qaeda's leader
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 05:02 PM
Woman injured in Neve Ya'acov attack released from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2023 04:02 PM
Turkey to discuss Sweden and Finland's NATO bids with US Blinken
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 12:33 PM
Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake in Turkey
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 11:39 AM
Israeli police officer arrested for sexual assault of detained minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2023 11:10 AM
Israeli forces arrest 16 terror suspects in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2023 10:44 AM
