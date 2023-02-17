The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran attacks ship owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer - report

Both US military officers and Iranian officials confirmed several Iranian drones and vessels attacked the ship.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 21:14

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 22:06
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) sails, at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) sails, at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019.
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps launched a drone attack against an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf last Friday, BBC Persia reported.

The IRGC reportedly launched Shahad 136 suicide drones at an Israeli ship, the Campo Square, owned by businessman Eyal Ofer in the Gulf. The ship in question belonged to the Zodiac Shipping Company.

American military officials and other high-ranking military sources told BBC Farsi that several drones and vessels from Iran were used to attack the shipping vessel, Campo Square.

The tanker, which is Israeli-owned, sails under the Liberian flag. It is associated with the Zodiac Shipping Company and others based in the UK as well as Greece.

The Campo Square is listed in public data banks as linked to Zodiac Shipping, which is owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

However, the Zodiac Shipping Company told BBC that the Campo Square tanker did not belong to the fleet managed by Zodiac and that the vessel was now managed by Elston Company in Greece.

Persian Gulf security tensions

Security incidents and tensions reached new peaks in the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea in 2018. Several oil tankers were attacked and seized, and were followed by other security incidents of a similar nature. The attacks were frequently carried out by Yemen’s Houthis, who are allied with Iran and has been held responsible.

In addition to military sources in the Middle East, American military forces stated that they believed the Shahad 136 drone was used in Friday evening’s attack. This weapon has been used in similar attacks in the region and have been reportedly used by Russia in the Ukraine war, BBC Farsi reported.

This drone has created widespread cause for concern about what else Iran’s military is up to.

BBC reported that the Campo Square oil tanker attack can be seen as a “sign of intensification of Iran’s threatening actions against shipping in the region.”

This attack on Campo Square is not the first of its kind. It is the third ship Zodiac Shipping and Ofer to be attacked within the last two years.

Recurring attacks against Ofer's vessels

Other tankers associated with the same business partner, the Pacific Zicron and the Mercer Street oil tankers, were attacked in the same vicinity. Both American and Israeli officials have accused Iran of incitement of those attacks.

Iran reportedly denied responsibility for the fatal attack on the Mercer Street tanker. Iran also referred to the Pacific Zicron attack as part of Zionist propaganda and part of a “media scandal.”

Following the report of the attack against Campo Square, a Saudi news outlet reported that a similar attack had been carried out against a ship owned by the United Arab Emirates, in the same vicinity and at the same time.



Tags Israel Iran persian gulf iran israel Ship Gulf IRGC Businessman Ship attacks
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Jerusalem attack: 8-year-old dies day after brother killed, father in serious condition

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by