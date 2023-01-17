The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran claims new drills in Persian Gulf using missiles, ships

Once again, Iran said that it used locally built weapons, highlighting that it claims it doesn’t rely on other countries for its systems.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 15:38
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) sails, at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) sails, at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019.
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)

Iran claimed that it launched a new drill in the Persian Gulf using cruise missiles, drones and other weapons.

This is the latest military drill for Iran, which has continued to conduct these kinds of exercises designed to show off an array of powers. This drill included the IRGC’s naval units, which exist alongside Iran’s conventional navy

Once again, Iran said that it used locally built weapons, highlighting that it claims it doesn’t rely on other countries for its systems. In the last year, Iran has exported drones to Russia and Iran continues to traffic weapons all over the Middle East, including to Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Last week, the US Department of Defense noted that more than 2,000 AK-47 assault rifles were inventoried on the flight deck of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans “after being seized from a fishing vessel transiting along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen.” The US Navy has stopped several weapons shipments over the last 12 months. This was the first one that was publicly revealed this year.

As such, the Iranian drills come as Iran continues to want to show it can project power at sea in the Gulf.  

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami smiles during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS) Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami smiles during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS)

Iranian attacks at sea

According to Iran’s media, the IRGC navy conducted various types of attacks using missiles and also vessels at sea. This included “defensive minelaying within the scope of the simultaneous firing and use of sea cruise missiles from two different geographic areas to hit a specific target.” In addition, Iranian drones were used to hit a specific target.

Iran also practices amphibious attacks and uses an integrated air defense network. Iran said its operations include areas in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and the Hormuz straits. Iran’s media and public relations officials close to the IRGC highlighted that this drill was designed to send a message to regional powers and those beyond the region that they should be aware of Iran’s “preparations to decisively confront any threat.” 

This is the second drill in two weeks for Iran. Back in the first days of January, Iran conducted another drill called Zulfikar 1401. Iran also simulated a drone attack on a mock-up of a port and ship that resembled an Israeli naval ship. 



Tags Iran persian gulf Middle East Navy Military IRGC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by