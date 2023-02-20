Speaker Amir Ohana bans MKs from bringing bags into Knesset

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana announced on Monday that entering the Knesset plenum will be forbidden, effective immediately, hebrew media reported.

"The amount of provocations we prevented today is great. Loudspeakers and signs, whatnot," Ohana said of the decision. "A small bag with documents is allowed. A big bag isn't. This is backed by the Knesset's legal adviser and the Knesset officer. A big bag, at a time when there are those who want to make a provocation, will not be in the plenary."

Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben Ari opposed the decision, saying: "What is this? Do you think it makes sense to have our bags checked? I have never had a bag checked here! You are breaking all the rules here."