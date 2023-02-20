The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Speaker Amir Ohana bans MKs from bringing bags into Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 18:00

Updated: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 18:17

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana announced on Monday that entering the Knesset plenum will be forbidden, effective immediately, hebrew media reported.

"The amount of provocations we prevented today is great. Loudspeakers and signs, whatnot," Ohana said of the decision. "A small bag with documents is allowed. A big bag isn't. This is backed by the Knesset's legal adviser and the Knesset officer. A big bag, at a time when there are those who want to make a provocation, will not be in the plenary."

Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben Ari opposed the decision, saying: "What is this? Do you think it makes sense to have our bags checked? I have never had a bag checked here! You are breaking all the rules here."

'No legal basis for EU to brand Iran Guards terrorist organization'
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 06:34 PM
Protesters try to break into Knesset as judicial reform debate starts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2023 06:31 PM
Swedish PM welcomes Ankara message that talks over NATO bid can resume
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 04:21 PM
White House: Biden felt it was key to send message of support to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 03:21 PM
IDF nabs terrorist after he crosses Syrian border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2023 01:10 PM
Scottish finance minister to run to replace Sturgeon as First Minister
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 01:02 PM
Woman in her 20s found dead in Ness Ziona, brother arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2023 12:33 PM
Air-raid alert issued across Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 11:49 AM
Delivering ammunition to Ukraine could determine outcome of war
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 11:22 AM
Turkey says not exporting items that can be used in Russia war effort
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 10:36 AM
EU to include Iranian judges on sanctions list
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 10:32 AM
Blinken, in Turkey, backs speedy Nordics accession to NATO
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 10:22 AM
Blinken says US will back quake-hit Turkey 'for as long as it takes'
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 09:59 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 19 terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2023 09:43 AM
Iran denies enriching uranium above 60%
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 07:32 AM
