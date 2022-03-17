The gov't supports nixing adoption discrimination against LGBTQ+ parents

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Welfare and Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen support getting rid of the discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in the adoption system, the Israeli state told the High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

The issue of discrimination against LGBTQ+ couples in adoption has been debated in the High Court for five years at various opportunities, and the government that committed to fixing the situation has not done so. A petition submitted by Israel's LGBT Task Force, the Israel Religious Action Center, Open House Jerusalem and two male couples who were pushed to the end of the "waiting list" to adopt children demanded that the government repair the discrimination against LGBTQ+ couples who cannot adopt children as the situation stands today.

In 2017, the state told the High Court that homosexual families are irregular which can "put extra weight on the children" that are adopted. This led to a massive protest that year. After the protest, the state admitted to the High Court that the adoption law discriminates against LGBTQ+ couples unreasonably and committed to amending it. In the past five years, the law has not yet been amended.

"The absurd discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in adopting children needs to be canceled immediately," said Chairwoman of Israel's LGBT Task Force Hila Pe'er. "After years of avoidance and rejections from the government, the High Court must get involved and work toward canceling the discrimination that sees LGBTQ+ parents as second-rate citizens."

Protesters take part in a LGBT community members protest against discriminatory surrogate bill in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2018. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

"The government committed to amending the adoption law in 2017 to allow adoption for any couple regardless of its sexual orientation; however, the discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in adoption continues," said the Director of the Israel Religious Action Center and the lawyer representing the petitioners, Orly Erez-Lahovski. "A situation in which LGBTQ+ couples are denied the right to be parents and have a family is unbearable in a democratic country. Considering the state's announcement, we expect the High Court to get involved and stop the discrimination without any more delays."