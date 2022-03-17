The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The gov't supports nixing adoption discrimination against LGBTQ+ parents

The government committed amending the discriminative adoption law against LGBTQ+ people in 2017.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 00:34
People wave signs saying "Israel says yes to equality at an LGBTQ+ demonstration. (photo credit: THE AGUDAH – THE ASSOCIATION FOR LGBTQ EQUALITY IN ISRAEL)
People wave signs saying "Israel says yes to equality at an LGBTQ+ demonstration.
(photo credit: THE AGUDAH – THE ASSOCIATION FOR LGBTQ EQUALITY IN ISRAEL)

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Welfare and Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen support getting rid of the discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in the adoption system, the Israeli state told the High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

The issue of discrimination against LGBTQ+ couples in adoption has been debated in the High Court for five years at various opportunities, and the government that committed to fixing the situation has not done so. A petition submitted by Israel's LGBT Task Force, the Israel Religious Action Center, Open House Jerusalem and two male couples who were pushed to the end of the "waiting list" to adopt children demanded that the government repair the discrimination against LGBTQ+ couples who cannot adopt children as the situation stands today.

In 2017, the state told the High Court that homosexual families are irregular which can "put extra weight on the children" that are adopted. This led to a massive protest that year. After the protest, the state admitted to the High Court that the adoption law discriminates against LGBTQ+ couples unreasonably and committed to amending it. In the past five years, the law has not yet been amended.

"The absurd discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in adopting children needs to be canceled immediately," said Chairwoman of Israel's LGBT Task Force Hila Pe'er. "After years of avoidance and rejections from the government, the High Court must get involved and work toward canceling the discrimination that sees LGBTQ+ parents as second-rate citizens."

Protesters take part in a LGBT community members protest against discriminatory surrogate bill in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2018. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS) Protesters take part in a LGBT community members protest against discriminatory surrogate bill in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2018. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

"The government committed to amending the adoption law in 2017 to allow adoption for any couple regardless of its sexual orientation; however, the discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in adoption continues," said the Director of the Israel Religious Action Center and the lawyer representing the petitioners, Orly Erez-Lahovski. "A situation in which LGBTQ+ couples are denied the right to be parents and have a family is unbearable in a democratic country. Considering the state's announcement, we expect the High Court to get involved and stop the discrimination without any more delays."



Tags high court of justice Adoption LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
3

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by