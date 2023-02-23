Explosions heard in Karaj, Iran, air defenses activated - report

Explosions were heard in Karaj near Tehran in central Iran on Thursday night, with initial reports indicating that air defenses in the area were activated.

Video reportedly from the scene shared on social media showed air defense batteries firing towards unseen targets.

The background of the incident is as of yet unclear.

The incident comes just a few weeks after suicide drones targeted an IRGC facility in Isfahan. Iran has blamed Israel for that attack and claimed that no significant damage was caused.

This is a developing story.