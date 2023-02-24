Police arrest suspect of sexual abuse near J'lem Central Station

A 17-year-old resident of Jerusalem was arrested near Jerusalem's Central Bus Station on Thursday evening after a young woman alerted police officers that he had sexually abused her.

The suspect allegedly led the woman to a nearby garden using force and threats and sexually assaulted her.

After the suspect left, the woman alerted nearby police officers who carried out a search and arrested the suspect.

The police began an investigation into the incident and prolonged the suspect's detainment on Friday morning.