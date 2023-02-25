Israel must deescalate West Bank tensions, Austin tells Gallant

Israel must deescalate tensions with Palestinians in the West Bank, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in a late Friday night phone conversation.

The call was held following a deadly IDF raid of Nablus on Wednesday, where 11 Palestinians were killed and over 100 were injured.

Austin reaffirmed his "steadfast commitment to Israel's security and its right to defend its citizens from terrorism," during the conversation with Gallant, a Department of Defense statement reads.

Gallant and Austin also discussed regional security issues.