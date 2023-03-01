Israel Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai led a situational assessment with senior police officials on Wednesday evening, amid escalating anti-government protests across Israel.

"Israel Police sees the right to protest as a cornerstone of a democratic state but we will not allow public disorder, nor will we allow any damage to be done to state symbols and property," Shabtai said following the assessment.

Shabtai called on protestors to refrain from using provocation and violence against police officers and reaffirmed that police will only use force in response to violence against police, or if danger is posed to Israeli citizens and public order.