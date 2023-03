Israeli security forces were active in the West Bank overnight on Wednesday, arresting a total of 13 wanted individuals, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Forces raided Hebron and Jenin as well as several surrounding villages. During the operation, armed civilians in the villages of Jaba and Eizariya fired at IDF soldiers, who responded with crowd dispersal techniques.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces. All suspects were taken in for further questioning.