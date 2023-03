Ten people were injured in a car accident near the Palestinian village Nabi Ilyas in the West Bank on Friday night, Ynet reported.

A 28-year-old man was moderately injured, while the other nine were only lightly injured.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and evacuated the 28-year-old to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, while the other nine were evacuated by the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

This is a developing story.